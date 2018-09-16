Advice Given On Disaster Recovery

Dealing with the aftermath of a flood can be time consuming and stressful, but you don’t have to do it alone. Before doing anything after experiencing a flood it’s important to know the steps you’ll need to take.

BBB has put together a simple five step plan that anyone dealing with a flooded home should follow.

1. Put Your Safety First

A smart homeowner should always remember that flooding can cause more than just water damage. The first step anyone affected by a flooded home should do it ensure that your residence is still safe to occupy. Check that the water damage hasn’t affected the structural integrity of your home and decide whether it’s safe to remain there. It’s also important to protect yourself during the aftermath of a flood. Wearing protective clothing, like rubber boots and gloves, are important when dealing with possibly contaminated water or floating debris. Another important tip: throw away any food that you think may have been contaminated by the flood waters. Grocery shopping after a disaster situation may be the last thing on your mind but you don’t want to risk you or your family ingesting anything that may have been tainted.

2. Take Photos of Everything

Before you start on removing damaged items or beginning repairs, it’s important to take photos of everything that was affected by the flood. Using your phone for these pictures is an easy way to create digital copies that can be backed up and shared easily. Documenting the damage done to your home will not only help with your own personal records but it will provide a detailed account for your insurance company. Removing and water or damaged items from your home before you take photos may end up decreasing the extent of your coverage.

3. Stopping and Removing the Water

Once you’ve determined that your home is safe to remain in you can get to work on stopping and removing the water. Oftentimes the source of water leakage can come from a broken sump-pump or burst pipe. Calling in a professional to take a look at the source and fix the problem can be the best way to prevent further damage to your home. Removing the water from your home is another important step. Using something as simple as buckets to remove large portions of floodwater can be a great start. Once you’ve lowered the water level in your home, you can use a wet vacuum to clean out the harder to reach areas. You may also consider calling a professional to assist you with this process. Unsure of who to contact about such an important job? Check with your local BBB for accredited businesses providing these services.

4. Call Your Insurance Company

Once you’ve taken photos and removed the water from your home, it’s time to contact your insurance company. Many homeowner’s insurance policy’s offer coverage for flooding in the event of storms, burst pipes, broken sump-pumps, and more. Your insurance company will likely send an adjuster out to survey the damages to your property and determine what’s covered by your plan.

Having the photos you took early will help with this process, as will having an estimated cost for the lost or damaged items you wish to claim. Not only will this increase your chances of being reimbursed but it will make the adjusters job easier when reviewing your case. Unsure of what your homeowner’s insurance policy says about floods? It’s always best to check before a crisis to ensure you’re covered if disaster strikes.

5. Clean-Up and Repairs

The extent of clean-up and repairs can go far beyond just throwing away unsalvageable items. If the water got into your drywall or flooring the chances of contracting mold can skyrocket. Once your insurance company pays out for the damages done to your home, it might be necessary to hire a contractor to come in and repair anything that was damaged in the flood. Clean-up can be done in a few ways. If there are enough items that need to be thrown away after the flood, you may consider renting a dumpster to help speed up the process. Using a dehumidifier can also help dry out your home once the water has been removed. They work by removing excess moisture from the air and do not require active supervision to do their job. The most important thing to remember is to keep a level head when making decisions after the fact. Don’t let the stress of the situation cause you to make poor choices or rush into hiring a company without properly vetting them first.

As always, BBB or Coastal Carolina encourages anyone looking for a company providing these services to check their local BBB Directory for our list of accredited businesses.

CONWAY September 10, 2018 — Natural disasters like storms and hurricanes, often bring out the best in people, as strangers reach out to help others in need. Unfortunately, the aftermath of a crisis also brings out contractors taking advantage of those who have already been victimized. Better Business Bureau is warning homeowners affected by natural disasters to beware of “storm chasers” and out-of-town contractors soliciting businesses. While not all storm chasers are scammers, they may lack the proper licensing for your area, offer quick fixes, or make big promises they can’t deliver.

Do your research. Find businesses you can trust on BBB.org with BBB Business Profiles on all types of service businesses. Check with your state or provincial government agency responsible for registering and/or licensing contractors. Get references from friends and relatives. In South Carolina, SC Dept. of Labor, Licensing and Regulations https://www.llr.sc.gov

The best way to prepare is to be proactive in selecting a properly licensed contractor and to use good judgment with sales calls, door-to-door pitches or low prices that appear too good to be true.

There are some things consumers should do when hiring any contractor (such as getting three estimates, getting everything in writing, and paying with a credit card. BBB also has these specific tips for victims of natural disasters:

Contact your insurance company. Ask about your policy coverage and specific filing requirements. Save all receipts, including those for food, temporary lodging, or other expenses that may be covered under your policy. Your insurance company may also have recommended contractors. 803-896-4300 and in North Carolina, N.C. Dept. of Labor, www.labor.nc.gov 1-800-NC-LABOR.

Resist high-pressure sales. Some storm chasers use tactics such as the “good deal” you’ll get only if you hire the contractor on the spot. Be pro-active in selecting a contractor and not re- active to sales calls on the phone or door-to-door pitches. Disaster victims should never feel forced to make a hasty decision or to choose an unknown contractor. Be especially careful of door-to-door contractors. Many municipalities require a solicitation permit if sales people go door-to-door. Ask for identification. Check their vehicle for a business name, phone number, and license plates for your state or province. Be wary regarding places you can’t see. While most contractors abide by the law, be careful allowing someone you do not know to inspect your roof and other areas of your house. An unethical contractor may actually create damage to get work. The same goes for attics, craw spaces, ducts, and other places you cannot easily access or see for yourself.

BBB is also warning contractors to beware of storm chasers who offer to pay local construction companies substantial amounts of money to use the business’s established name, reputation, and phone. They masquerade as a local business, collect the insurance money and then move on, leaving the real business to deal with unsatisfied customers due customers due to bad workmanship, unfinished work, or unfulfilled warranties.

Start with trust and look for the BBB Accredited Business Seal. For reliable information, lists of BBB Accredited Businesses by industry and BBB Business Profiles you can trust on local businesses, visit www.bbb.org.



