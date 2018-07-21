Vivian Gibson

Vivian (Marie) Gibson, 63, of Marion, died Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at Carolinas Hospital System, Marion, SC, surrounded by her loving family after an illness.

Graveside Services was held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 13, 2018 at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Gibson was born in Charlotte, NC, a daughter of the late James H. Daniel and Emmie Irene Bryan Daniel. Mrs. Gibson, a loving mother and grandmother, was an avid reader and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her son, James McLellan of Marion; daughter, Angie Zeman (Teddy) of Marion; brother, Tim Daniel (Jeanne) of Dillon, SC; sister, Beth Thompson of Oak Grove, SC; six grandchildren, Brooke Zeman, Kyle Zeman, Kelsey McLellan, Kendall McLellan, Tommy McLellan, and Brittany Freeman; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society (Cancer.org) 950 48th Ave North, Suite 101 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net



