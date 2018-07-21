Lake View Town Council Minutes: June 2018

TOWN OF LAKE VIEW

TOWN COUNCIL

MEETING

June 21, 2018

Date: Thursday, June 21, 2018

Time: 7:00 P.M.

Place: Lake View Town Hall Council Chambers

Present: Mayor Matthew Elvington

Councilmembers: David Johnson, Mertis Barnett, David Kitchens, Tony Hayes

Also Present: Sara Elvington, Clerk/Treasurer

AGENDA

• Mayor called the meeting to order, welcomed everyone and had prayer.

• Minutes from May 17, 2018 and June 12, 2018 were reviewed. Motion was made by Councilmember Barnett to accept the amended minutes and 2nd by Tony Hayes, with all in favor.

• Movie night on June 15th, 2018 was a great success with over 47 in attendance. An upcoming movie for July 20th if planned and is free to the public.

• Mayor and council reviewed the areas of concern, which need to be cleaned up by the owners. There are still some over-hanging limbs which need to be removed and bushes needing to be trimmed at intersections.

• Let it be noted there were no visitors or concerned citizens at the meeting.

• Mayor and council reviewed the budget again and have hopes to finalize by June 28, 2018.

• No further public business, clerk was excused as Mayor and Council discussed employees’ salaries. Meeting adjourned.

TOWN COUNCIL

BUDGET MEETING

TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS

JUNE 28, 2018

Date: June 28,2018

Time: 7:00 P.M.

Place: Town Hall- Council Chambers

Present: Mayor Matthew Elvington

Council Members: David Kitchens, David Johnson, Mertis Barnett

Also Present: Sara Elvington

Mayor Elvington opened the meeting with prayer

AGENDA

• Let it be known for the record no visitors or citizens were present.

• FY 2019 Millage Rate and Budget

• All council went through the budget by line item for the 3rd reading. A few minor adjustments were made. After careful consideration Councilman David Johnson made a motion to accept the FY 2019 budget, second by Councilman David Kitchens with all in agreement.

• Some refreshments provided by Councilman David Kitchens were enjoyed.

• The meeting was adjourned.