DEATH NOTICES:

Mr. Javis M. Dortch passed away on July 1, 2018 in New Jersey after an extended illness. A wake and viewing was held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 9, 2018 in the Elder Kevin T. Thomas Memorial Chapel. Graveside services were held 11:00 am Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Resthaven Cemetery, with the Reverend Ronald McCall of the Little Rock Parrish, officiating. This is another service by the professionals of the House of Thomas Funeral Home of Dillon, S.C.

Bishop Edward “Eddie” Ingram died on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 2112 Ozelma Dr., Dillon, SC.

Mr. Robert Christopher McDonald passed away on July 13, 2018 at Carolinas Hospital System, Florence S.C. after an brief illness. Services and arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Friends may call at the home 1221 Makum Road, Hamer, SC. This is another service by the professionals of the House of Thomas Funeral Home of Dillon, SC.



