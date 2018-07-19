PHOTO GALLERY: Latta United Methodist Church Feed Salkehatchie Campers

Several volunteers at Latta United Methodist Church served a meal to the 85 Salkehatchie Campers who were in Dillon County last week helping to repair homes for those in need.

Campers did everything from painting, cleaning, roofing, and much more to help make these Dillon County homes better.

The meal was served at the fellowship hall of Latta United Methodist Church. Rev. Mike Rouse is pastor of Latta UMC.

