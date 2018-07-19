2018-CP-17-00191 Bank of America vs. James R. Hammond

NOTICE OF SALE CIVIL ACTION NO. 2018-CP-17-00191 BY VIRTUE of the decree heretofore granted in the case of: Bank of America, N.A. vs. James R. Hammond, as the Personal Representative of the Estate of Cecil W. Webster; Jean Webster Hammond; Lynn Webster Butler; Wilbur Eugene Webster III; SC Housing Corp., the undersigned Special Refereefor Dillon County, South Carolina,will sell on August 6, 2018 at 11:00AM, at the Dillon County Courthouse, City of Dillon, State of South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, AND BEING LOT #4, BLOCK “A”, ON A MAP OF LOTS SOLD BY CECIL TYLER, SR., TO DILLON TRUCK AND TRACTOR COMPANY, MADE BY M. C. MOODY, R.L.S., DATED OCTOBER 8, 1963, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY IN PLAT BOOK 8 AT PAGE 114A. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE THERETO AND MADE A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION. FOR A MORE ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY SEE PLAT PREPARED FOR CECIL W. WEBSTER BY JIMMY H. TURNER , PLS DATED MARCH 13, 2010, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY IN PLAT BOOK 42 AT PAGE 196. SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE THERETO AND MADE A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION. THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO CECIL W. WEBSTER BY DEED OF BETTY C. PRICE BY DEED DATED MARCH 17, 2010 AND RECORDED MARCH 19, 2010 IN DEED BOOK 479 AT PAGE 46 IN THE RECORDS FOR DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA.

CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 1243 Tyler Road, Dillon, SC 29536. TMS: 058-08-00-045

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to the Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail to comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding shall not remain open after the date of sale and shall be final on that date, and compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 5.375% per annum. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions, easements and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

Brock & Scott, PLLC

3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110

Columbia, SC 29210

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Phone 803-454-3540

Fax 803-454-3541.



