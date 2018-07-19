2018-CP-17-00139 US Bank National Assn. vs. Timothy D. Long

NOTICE OF SPECIAL REFEREE SALE

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2018CP1700139

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee, for CIM Trust 2016-4, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2016-4, against Timothy D. Long, the Special Referee for Dillon County, or his/her agent, will sell on August 7, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., at Courthouse Steps, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, to the highest bidder: All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, with the improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing 3 acres, fronting on the Southwest side of Highway S-17-82 and being described as “NEW LOT” on a plat made by William E. Hayes, P.L.S. dated June 16, 2003 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 36 at page 27. Said plat is incorporated herein and made a part of this description.

TMS Number: 045-00-00-094

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 4477 Firetower Road, Latta, SC 29565

This being the same property conveyed to Timothy D. Long by deed of Distribution issued in the Estate of David P. Long, dated September 5, 2003, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on September 5, 2003, in Deed Book 377 at Page 189; and by deed of Kenneth W., David L., and Michael P. Long dated and recorded September 5, 2003 in Book 377 at Page 191. TERMS OF SALE: FOR CASH. The Special Referee will require a deposit of 5% of the bid amount in cash or certified funds, which is to be applied on the purchase price upon compliance with the bid. Interest on the balance of the bid at 9.75% shall be paid to the day of compliance. In case of noncompliance within 20 days, after the sale, the deposit of 5% is to be forfeited and applied to Plaintiff’s judgment debt and the property re-advertised for sale upon the same terms at the

risk of the former highest bidder. Purchaser t o pay for deed recording

fees and deed stamps. Deficiency judgment not being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Should Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney, or Plaintiff’s agent fail to appear on the day of sale, the property shall not be sold, but shall be re-advertised and sold at some convenient sales day thereafter when Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney, or Plaintiff’s agent, is present. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and easements and restrictions of record. Any sale pursuant to this order is without warranty of any kind. Neither Plaintiff nor Court warrant title to any third-party purchaser. All third-party purchasers are made parties to this action and are deemed to have notice of all matters disclosed by the public record, including the status of title. See Ex parte Keller, 185 S.C. 283, 194 S.E. 15 (1937); Wells Fargo Bank, NA v. Turner, 378 S.C. 147, 662 S.E.2d 424 (Ct. App. 2008).

Haigh Porter

Special Referee for Dillon County

Florence, South Carolina

_____________________, 2018

FINKEL LAW FIRM LLC

Post Office Box 71727

North Charleston, South Carolina 29415

(843) 577-5460

Attorneys for Plaintiff.

