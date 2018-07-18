DMS Band Gets Outstanding Performance Award

Dillon Middle School has earned the points necessary to receive the SCBDA Outstanding Performance Award for the 2017-2018 school year.

The outstanding concert and individual student performances are a testament to the high-quality of teaching taking place in the band department at the school.

The SCBDA Outstanding Performance Award is the highest possible award given to a band program in the state of South Carolina.

Points are accumulated through participation and ratings earned at the following state-sponsored performance events:

• Marching Band Championship (HS Level)

• All-State and Region Band

• Concert Performance Assessment

• Solo and Ensemble Festival.



