2016-CP-17-00536 Bank of America vs. Mary Virginia Fleetwood

SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE

2016-CP-17-00536

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: Bank of America, N.A. against Mary Virginia Fleetwood, et al., I, the undersigned Special Referee for DILLON County, will sell on AUGUST 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM, DILLON County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, to the highest bidder: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND LOCATED IN CARVER HALL, CARMICHAEL TOWNSHIP, DILLON COUNTY, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, DESIGNATED AS LOT NUMBER 13 ON A MAP OF PROPERTY DATED OCTOBER 20, 1969, MADE BY MARTIN CRAIG MOODY, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 155, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT OF DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA. BEING THE SAME PARCEL CONVEYED TO MRS. MARY VIRGINIA FLEETWOOD FROM JOHN J. BENDER, RUTH M. FORE AND PAUL H. LIVINGSTON, AS TRUSTEE FOR FREDERIC R. SCHAFER TRUST, BY VIRTUE OF A DEED DATED 03/22/1979, RECORDED 3/22/1979, IN DEED BOOK 159, PAGE 192, COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA. CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 522 Evers Dr., Dillon, SC 29536. Parcel No. 041-00-00-047. TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at risk of the said highest bidder). A personal or deficiency judgment being expressly waived by the Plaintiff, the bidding shall close on the date of sale. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on Special Referee?s Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 5.49% per annum. SAVE AND EXCEPT ANY RELEASES, DEEDS OF RELEASE, OR PRIOR CONVEYANCES OF RECORD. SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, DILLON COUNTY TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

As Special Referee for DILLON County

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff.

