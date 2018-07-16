Road Named In Memory Of Tommy Smith

The sign was unveiled on a road named in memory of Henry T. “Tommy” Smith on Tuesday morning.

Family and friends along with Rep. Jackie Hayes gathered at the site for the unveiling.

This is the resolution that was passed to name the road:

A CONCURRENT

RESOLUTION

TO REQUEST THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION NAME THE PORTION OF MT. CALVARY ROAD IN DILLON COUNTY FROM ITS INTERSECTION WITH ARRIE ROAD TO ITS INTERSECTION WITH EAST COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE “HENRY T. SMITH MEMORIAL ROAD” AND ERECT APPROPRIATE MARKERS OR SIGNS ALONG THIS PORTION OF HIGHWAY CONTAINING THIS DESIGNATION.

Whereas, Mr. Henry T. (Tommy) Smith was born July 6, 1939, to Paul Thomas and Lizzie Mae Smith in Marion County during the Great Depression. He served a stint in the United States Navy and in 1960 married Betty Jean Sellers, affectionately called “Ms. Betty,” a union that lasted for fifty-three years until her death in 2013. The couple moved to Dillon County where they raised their four children, became lifelong dedicated members of Hamer Church of God, and performed deeds of goodwill to help others in the community; and

Whereas, Mr. Smith was employed by Pepsi Cola, and later Chris J. Yahnis Corporation before striking out and becoming the proprietor of Charlie’s Restaurant. It was through this venue that Mr. Smith’s humanitarian spirit evolved as he met, adopted, and employed many individuals from the Dillon community; and

Whereas, over the years, Mr. Smith daily would take plates of food to elderly, sick, and homebound individuals in the community and, when they offered to pay he would simply say “No Sir, enjoy.” They came to depend not only on his delivery of food, but on that special time that he made them feel important again. Mr. Smith came from a time when his actions weren’t considered a handout but an act of kindness; and

Whereas, over the ensuing years, he quietly extended his “acts of kindness” to paying past-due utility bills for Dillon residents, including children of former employees, who couldn’t afford to pay that month’s bill; and

Whereas, retiring from the restaurant, Mr. Smith continued his philanthropic ways delivering toys and baskets of fruit at Christmas to tenants who resided in the rental properties he owned. Those experiencing difficulty were slipped an envelope with cash so they too could play Santa for their children; and

Whereas, in his waning years, it became increasingly important to Mr. Smith that he personally pay respect and deliver food to the families of deceased community members, even if he only knew one family member. When Mr. Smith passed away on September 7, 2015, the community’s outpouring of love and respect was returned to his family as they filled the church inside and out to bid farewell to “Mr. Tommy”; and

Whereas, with a life dedicated to God, family and his community, it is fitting and proper that members of the General Assembly forever memorialize the legacy of Mr. Henry T. Smith by having a portion of Mt. Calvary Road in Dillon County named in his honor.

Now, therefore,

Be it resolved by the House of Representatives, the Senate concurring:

That members of the General Assembly request the Department of Transportation name the portion of Mt. Calvary Road in Dillon County from its intersection with Arrie Road to its intersection with East Country Club Drive “Henry T. Smith Memorial Road” and erect appropriate markers or signs along this portion of highway containing this designation.

Be it further resolved that a copy of this resolution be forwarded to the Department of Transportation.