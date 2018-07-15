SCPA Announces Record Container Volume

CHARLESTON, SC – July 9, 2018 – Today South Carolina Ports Authority announced record container volume of 2.2 million twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) handled during the 2018 fiscal year, an increase of three percent over the previous fiscal year.

SCPA handled 201,163 TEUs in June, the single highest month for container volume in the Port’s history and a 10 percent increase over June 2017. June was a strong finish to the Port’s fiscal year, which began in July.

As measured in pier containers, or the number of boxes that moved across the docks of SCPA’s two container terminals, the Port handled 115,696 containers in June and a total of 1.25 million containers in FY2018.

“June container volumes were exceptional, marking the first time our Port has handled more than 200,000 TEUs in a single month,” said SCPA president and CEO Jim Newsome. “We achieved the three highest months of container volume in the Port’s history in March, May and June. As compared to FY2010, SCPA has grown by over 900,000 TEUs for a compound annual growth rate of seven percent.”

“Such growth is a significant accomplishment that reflects a broad expansion of the Port’s cargo base, the commitment of our staff and the overall success of our maritime community.”

About South Carolina

Ports Authority

South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA), established by the state’s General Assembly in 1942, owns and operates public seaport facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown and Greer. As an economic development engine for the state, Port operations facilitate 187,200 statewide jobs and generate nearly $53 billion annual economic activity. SCPA is soon to be home to the deepest harbor on the U.S. East Coast at 52 feet, and the Port is an industry leader in delivering speed-to-market, seamless processes and flexibility to ensure reliable operations, big ship handling, efficient market reach and environmental responsibility. For more information on SCPA, please visit www.scspa.com.