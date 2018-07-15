David Sessions Speaks To Mount Calvary Baptist Church Brotherhood

Mount Calvary Baptist Church held the monthly meeting for Brotherhood, WMU, and BYU on Monday, July 9, at 7:00 p.m. at the Family Life Center.

After a delicious meal, everyone dispersed to the respective groups.



David Sessions, assistant Brotherhood Director, was the guest speaker. After announcements, Rev. Duke Dupre’ led the group in prayer.Sessions spoke of faithfulness to the church, to family, and all those around us. Sessions spoke from Proverbs and Ephesians.Sessions instructed all of us that we are supposed to be faithful in all we do at church. We represent the Kingdom of God as we live our daily lives. We are all sinners saved by grace. Although we are saved, we are not perfect as we all commit sin.Sessions used his personal life as an illustration. He informed us that from the age of 6 when he was saved until the age of 29 he would head to the altar to seek forgiveness as he had sinned and thought that he was not saved.Sessions was always faithful in coming to church. In fact, when he was dating, he always took his date to church.Sessions stressed the importance of living our daily lives as a righteous Christian.For one to live a Christian life, one can not do many things. However, one can always live for God.As adults we have a major influence on those around us. We should set a good example for all to follow.We should all be faithful and be kind to one another.If we profess to be Christians, our daily lives should show that we are Christians. If one wants to win someone to Christ, that person must see Christ in you.Remain faithful always.Sessions closed in prayer.The Mount Calvary Baptist Brotherhood elected officers for the upcoming year. Joe Price was nominated and re-elected to serve as director while David Sessions was nominated and re-elected as vice-director. The cooking committee headed by Kenny Pittman, Jr.; Jean Pittman, and Ken Pittman with all of their staff was also re-elected to serve.The meeting was adjourned with prayer by Denny Campbell.You are invited to join us on Monday, August 6, at 7:00 p.m. for a delicious meal, fellowship, and a guest speaker.Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.Rev. Harold Cooke is the pastor.