Alpha Alpha Chapter Hosts Pageant, Presents Scholarship

The Alpha Alpha Chapter of Alpha Pi Chi National Sorority, Inc. hosted its annual Torchbearers’ Pageant on May 19, 2018. This event was held at Manning Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The theme this year for the youth was, “Dare to Dream”. Yes, the children were able to convey to the audience their dreams for the future. Our sorority’s motto is to “Light the way for learning and Living”, therefore, each year we reach out to parents of our youth from the ages of 4-12 to let them showcase their abilities and talents to the residents of Dillon County.

The eight youngsters were endowed with an array of talents. Their performances were exhilarating and invigorating, such as praise dancing, singing, reciting a poem, and modeling beautiful fashions. Little Miss Aniya Bethea was our reigning Ms. Torchbearer. Misses Nina Joy Bradley and Ja’Miah Jacobs tied for 1st runner-up, and Wynter Legette was 2nd runner-up. Master Aaryn Mcrae-Starr was crowned Mr. Torchbearer. The three talent winners were Aniya Bethea, Aaryn McRae-Starr, and Da’Zyia Bethea. All contestants received certificates, trophies, and monetary tokens. The pageant was marvelous, and a memorable experience for the children. Each year the chapter tries to engage in a project that will help foster our initiative to aid us with giving book scholarships to deserving students at Dillon High School.

Alpha Alpha Chapter of Alpha Pi Chi National Sorority, Inc. awarded Makayla Pompey with a book scholarship totaling $500.00.

It was announced on Senior Class Night May 22, 2018 at Dillon High Scool, that she was the recipient of the book scholarship.

She will receive the stipend the second semester of her freshman year at Coastal Carolina College. Margaret Evens serves as scholarship chairman, Towanda Wright, and Katherine Fields serves as committee members.