Vickie Tompkins

Victoria Marianne Peter-Tompkins, 50, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2018 at 7:29 a.m. after a courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday at First Baptist Church–Dillon at 4 p.m. Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. before the service.

Born in Kempten, Germany on January 15, 1968, Vickie was the daughter of Fritz Ralph Reinhold Peter and the late Maria Ragusi Peter. After moving to the United States at the age of 5, Vickie grew up in Charlotte, NC and Piedmont, SC and earned both a BA in Elementary Education and a Masters of Accountancy from Clemson University. She was employed as the accountant by the Dillon County Board of Education and was a former employee at Dillon Yarn. She attended First Baptist Church and was a member of the John Jackson/Mickey Fore’s Sunday School class.

Vickie loved gardening, traveling, crafts, cake decorating, and watching movies. She was a passionate reader and an excellent cook. She was a former Girl Scouts troop leader and a past member of the Junior Charity League.

Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Rhett Edward Tompkins; daughters, Alexandra Marie Tompkins and Sarah Elizabeth Tompkins, all of the home; father Fritz Peter, Dillon; in-laws Arthur & Annette Tompkins, Dillon; Tracie T. Cannada (Eric), Dublin, Ga; Jenny T. Wehrly (Eric), Sanford, NC; Art Tompkins (Jenny), Easley, SC; Lana Dee T. Nutt (Michael) Silverdale, WA, and eleven nieces and nephews.

Vickie was preceded in death by her mother and her brother, Maxim Fritz Carlo Peter.

In lieu of flowers, Vickie requested donations to be made to Dillon Christian School or McLeod Hospice.

Please sign the online [email protected]

