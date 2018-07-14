Salkehatchie Campers Work In Dillon County

These 10 young people and their leader with Salkehatchie Harvest Camp, pictured above, are among 85 campers who are working all over Dillon County from July 7-13 to help those in need. Each person paid his or her own money to spend one week with the Salkehatchie Summer Youth Program, sponsored by the United Methodist Church. They are hammering, measuring, painting, roofing, flooring, cleaning, and learning new skills to improve the homes for South Carolina’s people. Dillon County is fortunate to have some of these very special young people in our area working on seven different houses…and making a big difference in the lives of others! (Contributed Photo)



