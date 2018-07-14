Latta 12U All-Stars Are State Champs

The Latta 12u Ponytails traveled to Seneca, SC, to compete for the Dixie Softball state title from July 7 through July 11. Latta faced competition from Abbeville, Chester, Hanahan, Marlboro, Prosperity, Starr Iva, and Westminster. After playing every day, Latta was the only team remaining undefeated, going into the championship game. They defeated Prosperity, with a final score of 4 to2. The Latta 12u Ponytails are now Team South Carolina and will be going to Alexandria, Louisiana to compete for the World Series Title. Good luck, Ponytails, and job well done on your accomplishments!



