DILLON, July 8, 2018 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a person whose home, located on Christel Drive, was damaged by a fire today. Dillon Fire Departments 1 and 4 responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping one adult by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Red Cross Assisting Dillon Fire Victim
