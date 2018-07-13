Gildan Closing Hamer Operation By End Of July

Gildan is closing its location in Hamer by the end of July, according to Genevieve Gosselin, Director of Corporate Communications for Gildan.

“At the end of April, we announced to our employees that we would be closing our distribution center in Hamer, SC, at the end of July due to changing market conditions,” said Gosselin.

“We have decided to consolidate distribution capacity, better leverage our existing infrastructure and utilize our resources more efficiently by consolidating the operations of the Hamer distribution facility into our larger scale facility in Charleston, SC. We believe that this reorganization will improve operational efficiencies and allow us to better serve our customers given the evolving marketplace.”

“Unfortunately,” Gosselin said, “ a total of 54 employees are being impacted by this consolidation in Hamer. In compliance with the WARN Act, they were given more than a 60-day notice. Salaried and hourly employees will also receive retention bonuses in addition to severance packages at the end of their employment period and employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to other Gildan locations depending upon skillset and open positions available.”

“This was not an easy decision for us, and I can assure you that it was only made after a thorough and careful analysis,” Gosselin said. “We regret the impact that this difficult decision will have on our employees and their families and we will make every effort to alleviate the impact of this transition on them.”



