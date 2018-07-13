First Responders Targeted By Fireworks

On Wednesday July 4, 2018 the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Fire Department responded to calls at Sunflower Apartments in reference to fireworks, and first responders were targeted by fireworks being shot at them, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office had a window of a patrol vehicle that was busted out during the firework attack. If anyone has any information related to the person or person(s) responsible for this incident you are asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843.774.1432.



Please Share





