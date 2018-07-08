American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on S. Sessions Street, was damaged by a fire last night.
The Latta Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Red Cross Assisting Fire Victims In Latta
by•
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on S. Sessions Street, was damaged by a fire last night.