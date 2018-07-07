Registration Underway For Wildlife Food Plot Project

Registration is underway for the 2018 4-H Wildlife Food Plot Project, which gives South Carolina youth a unique opportunity to learn about wildlife habitat management.



Ashley Burns, assistant director of the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Youth Development program, said the Wildlife Food Plot Project is a hands-on environmental education program and a competitive, independent-study project for youth ages 5 to 18 opportunities. Participants are provided with record books and seed for an approximate 1/8-acre plot. County, region and state prizes will be awarded based on plot and record book performance.

“By participating in the Wildlife Food Plot Project, youth will have opportunities to establish, maintain and observe wildlife food plots,” Burns said. “They will, then, be able to put the knowledge they’ve learned into real-life practice.”

Participants in previous years who responded to a survey said the project:

• “Gave me ‘hands-on’ experience that will help me with future 4-H projects and activities.”

• “Made me a better steward of the environment.”

• “Helped me understand the importance of wildlife in my area.”

• “Increased my knowledge of natural resources.”

Youth who would like to participate, but do not have available land for them to use, can contact their local county Cooperative Extension Service office where agents may be able to help locate a landowner with a suitable site.

The deadline to register is Aug. 10. For more information, contact the local county Cooperative Extension Service office.

Youth interested in the program also can contact Burns at [email protected] or Alana West at [email protected] Online registration and more information available at https://www.clemson.edu/extension/4h/project_areas/natural_resources/wildlife_food_plot/index.html.