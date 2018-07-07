Dorothy Church

Mrs. Dorothy C. Church died Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home of Fork.

A funeral service will be Sunday, July 8 at Kemper Baptist Church at 4:00 pm. Burial will follow at the Lake View Perpetual Cemetery, directed by Cooke Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 3:00 at Kemper Baptist Church, prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Church was born in Dillon County, the daughter of the late W. M. and Mary Lupo Culbreath. She was a member of Kemper Baptist Church and the Red Hat Club.

She is survived by her son, Ricky Church; daughter, Debbie Jordan (Ray); grandchildren, Bryan Church, Callie Jordan and Carrie Jordan (April McCutcheon); great grandchildren, Jordan Tyler Smith, Emily Grace Jones, Hunter Floyd, Sara Floyd, Annie Grace Floyd, Madison Palmer Church and McKenzie Church; and sisters, Romona McCasland and Eldis Cherry.

