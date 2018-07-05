Dillon Falls To Maple Park

The Dillon Kiwanis All Stars suffered defeat twice in a double-header played at Wesley Duke Memorial Field in Mullins on Thursday, June 28, that ended the season.

After playing so well in the tournament during the week, the Dillon team suffered a 2-1 loss in the first game and a 3-2 loss in the second game. Dillon could not muster hits at the right time.

After the first inning of play in the first game, the game was scoreless.

After one and one-half innings of play, the game was knotted at 0.

In the bottom of the second inning, Dillon’s Dawson Munn threw only 13 pitches as he retired the Maple Park hitters in 1-2-3 fashion as the lead-off leader, #7 for Maple Park, struck out swinging followed by Maple Park’s #6 who struck out watching. #42 for Maple Park hit a hot one to the pitcher and was tossed out at first for out 3.

Dillon’s Michael Cove garnered a lead-off walk in the top of the third inning to give Dillon a base runner. Maple Park inserted a news pitcher, #22, who tossed one to Ron Bracey who popped up to first for out 1. Dillon’s #6 advanced to second on a passed ball. Dillon’s Danny Graves was called out on strikes as he watched strike 3. Dillon’s #24 hit a grounder to the shortstop for out 3.

Dillon’s Munn retired Maple Park’s #11 with a strike out. #21 popped up a low one to third for out 2. Maple Park’s Chace hit one to short right for a single. Dillon’s Munn retired Maple Park’s Love with a strike out.

After 3 innings of play, the game was still scoreless.

Dillon’s Brody Cook connected for a lead-off single when he hit one to short right off of #22 for Maple Park who started the inning. However, Cook was picked off at first. Dillon’s Bryce connected for a single as he hit one between first and second. Jackson Outlar hit one to the shortstop and arrived safely at first after the first baseman bobbled the ball. Dillon’s #13 hits one to the shortstop, and the runner was out at second on a fielder’s choice. The game was still scoreless after 3 and one-half innings of play.

#16 for Maple Park was hit by a pitch. Munn retired #8 for Maple Park as he struck out watching. #5 for Maple Park hit a grounder to short, and the runner was out at second and the batter was safe at first as the first baseman was pulled off the bag. Munn struck out#22 to close out the bottom of the fourth inning. Munn threw only 11 pitches in the bottom of the fourth.

Dillon’s #11 hit a grounder to the pitcher for out 1. Dawson Munn hit a grounder between first and second for a single and was given a courtesy runner, #1, who advanced to second on a passed ball. Dillon’s #2 struck out. Dillon’s #1 advanced to third on a passed ball. Jamison Hargrove hit one to left for a single and a rbi to place Dillon on the scoreboard. Hargrove arrived safely at second and advanced to third on a passed ball. Maple Park inserted #7 as the new pitcher. Dillon’s #6 garnered a walk to place runners on the corners. #6 advanced to second. Jamison Hargrove was out at home attempting to steal. However, after 4 and one-half innings of play, Dillon led 1-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Maple Park managed to place to runs on the scoreboard to take a 2-1 lead over Dillon. Maple Park shut Dillon down in the top of the sixth inning to claim a 2-1 win and force a second game.

Maple Park was victorious 3-2 in the final game to clinch the district championship.

