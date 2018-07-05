LATTA – Brigadier General Carroll Glenn Allen, Sr. (R), 88, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at McLeod Hospice House of the Pee Dee. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 7, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Latta Baptist Church with entombment in the Allen Family Cemetery in Latta, SC. Rev. Rob Pierce will officiate the service. Visitation will be held Friday, July 6, 2018, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta, SC.

General Allen was born in Latta, SC, July 24, 1929, the son of the late Henry W. and Olive Bethea Allen. He was reared by two aunts, Betty Allen and Jane Allen Crump.

Brigadier General Carroll G. Allen began his military career as a distinguished military graduate from Clemson College on June 6, 1950. He was commissioned Second Lieutenant on June 4, 1950. General Allen joined the 228th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Group in Dillon and entered active duty on September 11, 1950. He was stationed at Camp Edwards in Massachusetts.

After extensive unit and individual officer training courses, General Allen was assigned to service in Korea where he served with Battery A, 999th Armored Field Artillery. While serving in Korea, General Allen was attached to and served with a Republic of Korea Infantry unit as Forward Observer, responsible for calling and adjusting artillery fire. General Allen served in two Korean combat campaigns.

On April 1, 1959, General Allen was assigned as Company Commander of Company B, 1st Medium Tank Battalion, 263rd Armor. General Allen served on battalion staff as S-2 and S-3 from March 22, 1964 until June 1, 1972 when he assumed command of the 1st Battalion, 263rd Armor, and was subsequently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel on June 19, 1972.

General Allen had the distinct honor of commanding one of the first National Guard Combat Battalions to become roundout to an Active Army Division-the First Calvary Division located at Fort Hood, Texas.

General Allen was promoted to Colonel and assigned to the 218th Heavy Separate Brigade in Newberry, SC, on November 18, 1976. He served as Deputy Commander until October 5, 1981 when he was promoted to Brigadier General and assigned as Brigade Commander. The 218th Heavy Separate Brigade consisted of approximately 30 company-sized units and over 3,500 soldiers. General Allen retired on August 5, 1984.

General Allen has received numerous decorations and awards while serving on active duty and with the South Carolina Army National Guard. These include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Reserve Components Achievement Medal, and Overseas Service Medal. General Allen attributes much of his success to the high quality soldiers that he was fortunate enough to command.

His spirit of service continued in his civilian life as a Latta High School teacher for five years, a Farm Bureau insurance agent and manager for 39 years, and a farmer of land that has been in his family since 1828. He began actively managing Betty Allen Farms in 1959 and was involved in daily operations and decision-making until his death.

He was also active in civic organizations such as Latta Rotary Club where he has been a member for over 40 years; Latta Jaycees where he has served as president; Life Member of the VFW, Dillon Chapter; Dalcho Lodge #160, AFM; Veterans of Foreign Wars; Military Order of World Wars and Vice-Chairman, and the Dillon County Boy Scout Council. He was a life member of Latta Baptist Church where he had served as Deacon and taught Sunday School for 25 years. He also served on the Advisory Board for First Bank in Dillon County.

In 2004, Dillon County named him Veteran of the Year for distinguished and exceptional service to the veterans of Dillon County. In honor of his military service, South Carolina named a portion of Highway 917 East “Brigadier General Carroll Allen Highway” in 2012. General Allen was also honored by his alma mater Clemson University in 2016 as the Hero of the Game and 80,000 fans joined in applause for his service to our great nation.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean S. Allen of the home; son, Donald Keith Allen (Libby) of Latta, SC; daughter-in-law, Ione E. Allen of Latta, SC; grandchildren, David Blake Allen (April), Amanda Allen Morrell (Austin), Kate Allen Miller (Caleb), and Karen Olivia Allen; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Kendall Allen, Luke Allen Huggins, and Isabella Grace Herring; brother, Jack Allen (Mabel); and many nieces and nephews. General Allen was predeceased by his son, C. Glenn Allen, Jr. and brother, Laurie Wade Allen.

Memorials may be made to Latta Baptist Church, 202 North Marion Street, Latta, SC 29565.

