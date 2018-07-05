Benefit Softball Tournament Planned For Robbie Campbell

A benefit softball tournament will be held for Robbie Campbell on July 7 at the recreational field behind the National Guard Armory, Highway 34, Dillon.

All donations will be accepted including drinks, baked goods, ice, snacks, weiners, hot dog buns, bread, hot dog wrappers, Gatorade, canned drinks, etc.

God knows the needs for Robbie, and we ask that all of you keep Robbie and our family in your prayers.

More co-ed and men’s softball teams are needed.

For more information, please call Robbie at 843-627-5139 or Patty (Mom) at 843-632-1872.



