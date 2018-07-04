Mr. Tarun William D’Silva, 52, a distinguished politician, went to be with the Lord, his parents, family and many friends on August 10, 2014, in Hubli, India after an illness.

Born in India, on January 10, 1962, he was the loving son of the late Maxim D’Silva and Flavia D’Silva. He was a poet and a political activist. He will be remembered as a loving brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He was of the Christian Faith.

A Service to Honor, Celebrate and Remember the life of Mr. Tarun William D’Silva will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Maxim is survived by; brothers, Dr. Arvind D’Silva and his spouse of Virginia and Sumanth Karol D’Silva and his spouse of India; a sister, Sabrina D’Costa of Muscat; nieces and nephews, Sanila (Cornell), Sarin (Charlene), Sandra, Samuel, Simran, Kirk and Chelsea; and by 1 great niece and 1 great nephew, Elijah and Naomi; uncles, Rock Gonsalves (Claudia) and Eugene Gonsalves both of India; an aunt, Mary Luis of London, England; also survived by nieces and nephews.

Mr. Tarun was preceded in death by his parents listed above; 5 uncles and 2 aunts.

Please sign the online guestbook @ www.cooperfh.com.

