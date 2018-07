NEED A PRAYER? The NAP (Need A Prayer) group meets every Wednesday at noon at the B&C restaurant in Dillon. Lunch is Dutch treat and is offered at a special buffet price. The group has been meeting since March. All are welcome to come and get refreshed with devotion, fellowship, and food. Pictured is a NAP meeting and Paul Gasque, who was the guest speaker. (Meeting photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)