Mrs. Flavian D’Silva, 62, beloved wife of Maxim D’Silva, went to be with the Lord, family and many friends on August 2, 1992, in Hubli, India after an illness.

Born in India, on October 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Joseanthony Gonsalves and Anna Maria Gonsalves. She was a loving homemaker, and was of the Christian faith. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.

A Service to Honor, Celebrate and Remember the life of Mrs. Flavian D’Silva was held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Flavian is survived by her loving husband, Maxim D’Silva; sons, Dr. Arvind D’Silva and his spouse of Virginia and Sumanth Karol D’Silva and his spouse of India; a daughter, Sabrina D’Costa of Muscat; grandchildren, Sanila (Cornell), Sarin (Charlene), Sandra, Samuel, Simran, Kirk and Chelsea; and by 2 grandchildren, Elijah and Naomi; brothers, Rock Gonsalves (Claudia) and Eugene Gonsalves both of India; a sister, Mary Luis of London, England; also survived by nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Flavian was preceded in death by her parents listed above; brothers, Paulpio Gonsalves and Anthony Gonsalves; a sister, Ida Gonsalves; and a brother in law, Rock Luis.

