Mr. Maxim D’Silva, 74, went to be with the Lord, his beloved wife Flavia, family and many friends on May 25, 1995 in Hubli, India after an illness.

Born in India, on January 14, 1921, he was the son of the late Lazarus D’Silva and Maria Sequeira D’Silva. He was a Veteran serving with the Allied forces and assisted the U.S. forces before they went into China during World War II. He also had an extensive career in Government Management. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. He was of the Christian faith.

A Service to Honor, Celebrate and Remember the life of Mr. Maxim D’Silva was held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery. The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Maxim is survived by sons, Dr. Arvind D’Silva and his spouse of Virginia and Sumanth Karol D’Silva and his spouse of India; a daughter, Sabrina D’Costa of Muscat; grandchildren, Sanila (Cornell), Sarin (Charlene), Sandra, Samuel, Simran, Kirk and Chelsea; and by 2 grandchildren, Elijah and Naomi; also survived by nieces and nephews.

Mr. Maxim was preceded in death by her parents listed above and his devoted wife, Flavia D’Silva; by 2 brothers and 1 sister.



Please Share





