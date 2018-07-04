Mrs. Leonora D. Graham Watts, 88, widow of James Elwin Watts, Sr. died Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Pruitt Health Dillon in Dillon after an illness.

Mrs. Watts was born September 30, 1929 in Nichols, a daughter of the late Sam D. Graham, Sr. and the late Ella Vereen Graham. She was a homemaker and a member of Nichols Baptist Church, where she was a member of the WMU.

Surviving Mrs. Watts are: a Son: Sammy (Deborah) Watts of Nichols; her Grandchildren: Fallon (Matt) Walker of Nichols and Laura and Brian, both of Florence; a Sister-in-Law: Karen (Richard) Spivey; a Brother-in-Law: Louie (Tricia) Watts; and 2 Special Neighbors: Lorene Hayes and Normie Turbeville.

Mrs. Watts was predeceased by a son, James Elwin Watts, Jr. and a brother, Sam D. Graham, Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 6, at Riverside Cemetery in Nichols, with Rev. Daniel Inabinet officiating. The services will be directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Cox-Collins Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Nichols Baptist Church, PO Box 21, Nichols, SC 29581.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Pruitt Health Dillon for their love and care for Mrs. Watts.



