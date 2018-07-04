Mr. Jimmy Goodyear, 84, died Saturday, June 30, 2018 at McLeod Medical Center, Dillon after an Illness.

A funeral service was Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at The Oakdale Baptist Church, Fairmont, NC at 3:00 p.m. Burial followrf in the Morgan Family Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 2, 2018 at Cooke Funeral Home.

Mr. Goodyear was born in Nichols SC, the son of the late Bruce and Cleo Morgan Goodyear. He was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church. He was a farmer and the owner of Goodyear Construction Company.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Carter Goodyear; sister, Jeanette Dudley; daughter in law, Joy Hicks Goodyear Ivey; granddaughters, Jaime Goodyear Elam (Trey) and Jillian Goodyear; and great granddaughter, Jacey Elam.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua James Goodyear.

