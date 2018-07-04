Death Notices: 7/5/18

Mrs. Annie B. Dunson passed away on July 1, 2018 at her residence after an extended illness. Services and arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Friends may call at the home 2548 Carver Hall Road.- Dillon. This is another service by the professionals of the House of Thomas Funeral Home of Dillon.

TEMPERANCE HILL – Sherrill Long Morrison, 76, died Sunday, July 1, 2018, at McLeod Hospice House of the Pee Dee. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at 4:00 P.M. at Ebenezer Southern Methodist Church with interment in Union Cemetery at Berry’s Crossroads. Rev. Phillip Fulmer will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2:30 to 3:30 P.M. in the Family Life Center at the church. Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta, SC is assisting the family.



