Ceremonial Flag Burning Held

A ceremonial flag burning disposing of worn and tattered American flags was held at the Woodmen Hall on the Old Latta Highway in Dillon on Thursday, June 28, officiated by Edwin Stephens.

The fire was adequately prepared to handle all of the worn and tattered flags.

The flags are usually folded in to a customary triangle manner and placed one by one into the fire.

While the flags are burning, usually those in attendance will salute the flag (s) or recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Usually the ceremony ends in a moment of silence.

Finally the ashes are buried once the flags are completely consumed.

(Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)

