Bob Wilder

Bob A. Wilder, 87, of Dillon, South Carolina, passed away at McLeod Hospice House on July 1, 2018.

He was the son of the late Luther Garland Wilder and Gladys Cook Wilder. He was born on July 15th, 1930 in Mount Gilead, North Carolina. He was an Eagle Scout and continued to be active in the Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from the University of North Carolina and then served in the United States Air Force for four years in a Top Secret Nuclear Warhead Unit.

Bob was married to Barbara Dickens on December 21st, 1954. They moved to Dillon in 1963. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Dillon, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and was a member and leader of numerous committees. He also served on the Board of the Pee Dee Baptist Association and the Executive Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Additionally, he was a board member for Dillion District Two Schools, The Vocational School, and Dillon Christian School. Bob was a member of the Dillon Lions Club for over 50 years. He worked for Mohasco at Dixianna Mill in Dillon, where he was the controller and manufacturing manager.

He has joined his wife, Barbara Dickens Wilder, and his brother, James Herbert Wilder. He is survived by his two daughters, Valerie (John) Bozzelli of Isle of Palms and Laurie (William) Horne of Easley; his three grandchildren, Madison (Jason) Nordaune, Thomas R. Arnette Jr. and Garland (Daniel) Cox; his three great grandchildren, Brinley, Ellis, and Sullivan; his brother, David Wilder; brother-in-law, Robert Dickens; and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Don) Woolard and Helen Dickens.

His funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 5th, 2018 at First Baptist Church Dillon, South Carolina The family will receive friends one hour prior to the the service. The committal service will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dillon Christian School, First Baptist Church of Dillon, or Gideon’s InternationaL.

Please sign the online guestbook @www.cooperfh.com