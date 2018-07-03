Seven-On-Seven Football Underway

The Dillon Wildcats varsity football team is hosting teams from the area in seven-on-seven competition at the three practice football fields located behind Dillon High School off of Hwy. 301 North on Tuesday and Thursday evenings through the end of June.

Teams from Scotland County, Horry County, Darlington, Marlboro, Hartsville, Clarendon, Lamar, Manning, Mullins, etc. are participating.

You are encouraged to come out and support these teams. Admission is free.

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.





