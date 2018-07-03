National Garden Club Week Observed

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club observed National Garden Club Week on Sunday, June 3-Saturday, June 9, 2018, as proclaimed by the Governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster and the City of Dillon Mayor, Todd Davis. An arrangement was placed at the Dillon County Chamber of Commerce in honor of this notable day.



National Garden Club Week promotes gardening throughout the Palmetto State and encourages all South Carolinians to recognize gardeners for their contributions that impact our communities.

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club celebrated National Garden Club Week by participating in several projects each day, throughout the week.

From maintaining and planting azaleas in the flower bed at The City of Dillon Wellness Center to placing flowers on two deceased member’s graves, the Yellow Jessamine Garden Club met the goals and objectives for the NGC and GCSC positively impacted local neighborhoods.

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., South Atlantic Region, The Garden Club of South Carolina, and The Coastal District of South Carolina.



