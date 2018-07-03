McFadden Completes Deacon Course

Deacon Doug McFadden of Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Fair Bluff, NC completed a six-month Deacon course and received his Certificate of Completion from E.L. Ford Theological Bible College in Lake View. He also received an award for perfect attendance. The service was held June 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. during the Worship Service at Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he serves on the Deacon Board. Rev. Darren L. Bellamy is the pastor. His classmate, Deacon Jimmy L. Jones of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Marion, SC, and Board Member, Rev. Christopher H. Daniels was also present for the service. Pictured: Rev. Darren L. Bellamy, Deacon Doug McFadden, President Dr. Edward L. Ford, and Deacon Jimmy L. Jones. (Contributed Photo)



