Benefit Poker Run Held For Kendal Brown

The Miller’s Benefit Poker Run held on Saturday, June 16, produced $11,354.00 to aid in the medical expenses for Kendal Brown.
The event started at Miller’s Bar & Grill and proceeded to Godfather’s, Sara’s, The Stables, and returned to Miller’s.
There were 179 motorcyclists and 50 vehicles in the run.
Thank you to everyone who helped make this event possible including the ones who set up the event, the participants, donors, and businesses.

Pictured, left to right, holding check are Amber Gaddy and Kendal Brown; standing are Brooks Harrelson, Cindy Miller, Michelle Miller, Dallas Moody, and Tammy Page. (Contributed Photo)


PICTURED, left to right, Cindy Miller and Kendal Brown.
(Contributed Photo)

