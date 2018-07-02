Litter Pickup Held In Latta

In conjunction with the Dillon County’s Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Palmetto Pride’s “Keep America Beautiful Campaign,” volunteers brave the heat to pick up litter and debris at the Academy Street Park in Latta. Through numerous programs and events, Palmetto Pride aims to educate the public on the impacts of litter to help prevent it, enforce the current litter laws, bring awareness to the issue, and encourage and empower groups to take ownership of their communities to pick up. Palmetto Pride strives to bring awareness of litter in South Carolina to let people know reducing litter isn’t just about beautification, it’s about economic development. Remember, litter trashes everyone! (Contributed Photo)



