East Elementary Second Graders Participate In March Of a Dimes Project

MARCH OF DIMES PROJECT—East Elementary School second grade classes participated in a March of Dimes campaign for 2018, one of their school’s service learning projects. The money raised supports programs in your community that help moms have healthy, full-term pregnancies. It also funds research to find answers to the serious problems that threaten our babies. Teams have been walking since 1970 and have raised an incredible $2.3 billion to benefit all babies. Each class walked around the main building three times. They collected a total of $556.71. (Contributed Photo)



