Memorial Day Ceremony

To The Editor:

So wonderful to see so many from Dillon turn out on a stormy day to attend the Memorial Day ceremonies at Veterans Square in Dillon.

The rainy weather had moved the program inside the city court room where we all gathered for the event. Major General James Lockemy opened the ceremony and Mr. Rodney Berry was the program speaker. Both did an excellent job.

The Dillon High School JROTC did an impressive job of posting the colors and Mrs. Lynn Bowman beautifully sang the National Anthem.

Many others were involved in helping to honor Dillon County veterans who died in service to our country.

Most important, thank you to my fellow citizens and veterans who made attending this event a priority for their holiday.

We all owe so very much to those who served in our armed forces and died for America. We honor them and their families by remembering on Memorial Day their sacrifice and by supporting Veterans community programs. And to those now serving, thank you for your service and God bless you and keep you safe.

John Harlow

David Street

Dillon SC