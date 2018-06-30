LATTA – Doris Nicholson Gaddy passed away peacefully on June 27, 2018, at her home in Latta, South Carolina, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Latta United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Rouse officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the fellowship hall prior to service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta, SC is assisting the family.

Mrs. Gaddy was born on February 10, 1922, in Whitewright, Texas, the daughter of the late William Tolbert Nicholson and Adeline Billner Nicholson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Robert Harold Gaddy. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bonnie Nicholson, N.B. Nicholson, Quinton Nicholson, and her sister, Dorothy Nicholson Tarrance.

Mrs. Gaddy was a faithful member of Latta United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Ladies Bible Class, the Josephine Stackhouse Circle, the Cookbook Committee, and served in many other capacities. She enjoyed painting, all sorts of needlework and handwork, playing bridge, and cooking. She was both a Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout den mother.

She is survived by her children, Dorothy Gaddy Bethea (Tom), Robert Nicholson Gaddy (Debby) and Richard Dean Gaddy (Becky). In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Thomas Cooper Bethea, III, McLean Gaddy Bethea, Robert Nicholson Gaddy, Jr., Walker Branner Gaddy, Richard Quentin Gaddy, John Smith Gaddy, and Rebecca Hayes Gaddy; and two great grandchildren, Robert Anthony Bethea and Marie Lorelei Bethea. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mrs. Elizabeth Gaddy Coleman, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to Latta United Methodist Church, 306 N. Marion St., Latta, South Carolina 29565.

