Death Notices: 6/28

Madge Blakley Hunt, 59, died Monday, June 25, 2018, at Carolina Hospital System of Marion. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 28, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Latta with interment in Little Bless Holiness Church Cemetery in the Oak Grove Community. Visitation was held Wednesday, June 27, 2018, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. You may sign the online guest book at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com.

*

Funeral service for Barbara McKinley will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 12:00 noon at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel located at 1309 E. Calhoun St., Dillon, SC. Burial will follow at the Roadside Cemetery in Dillon. Ms. McKinley died on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at her residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 2527 Hwy. 9 East, Dillon, SC.

Please Share





