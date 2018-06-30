All Stars Participating In Tournament

By Lonnie Turner

The Dillon Kiwanis DYB Major League All Stars scored four runs in the first inning Tuesday night and added three more in the third to up-end the McLeod Park All Stars, 7-1, in the District 10 Tournament being held in Mullins. The win was the team’s second against no losses and is the only undefeated team remaining in the tournament.

Dawson Munns started on the mound for Dillon and gave up one hit, a single in the second inning, struck out five and walked only one to get the win. Other pitchers for the winners included Jamison Hargrove and Brenden Miles.

McLeod Park could muster only two hits off the two. Bryce Patterson once again was called to the mound as the closer in the sixth when McLeod Park scored a single on two hits with one out. He got the two batters that he faced on strikes to end the game.

Brenden Miles led Dillon at the plate with singles in first and sixth inning in three official times at bat. Brody Cook sparked the first inning rally with an inside the park home run. Jackson Outlar and Jamison Pittman doubled and collecting a single was lead-off hitter Patterson.

The same two teams will meet Wednesday evening at 6 o’clock. The Minor League All Stars lost in the first game of its tournament being played in Pamplico, but have won two straight and will face Delmae of Florence Wednesday. Dillon advanced with a 16-3 decision on Tuesday night.



