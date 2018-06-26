Dillon County Council Agenda Announced

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL ​​

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON, SC 29536

REGULAR MEETING

JUNE 27, 2018

4:00 PM

______________________________________________________________

1.​ Pledge of Allegiance

2.​ Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4.​ Approval of Minutes – 05/07/18 Called; 05/23/18 Regular; 05/25/18 Called

5. ​Public Hearing

A. An Ordinance To Amend Ordinance #12-07 Providing For The Closing Or Demolition Of Dwellings Unfit For Human Habitation

6.​ New Business

A. Department Head And Employees Of The Month

B. Independent Audit Report – FY Ended 6/30/17 – Sheheen, Hancock, & Godwin, LLP

C. Audit Preparation Proposal FY 2017 -2018 – Kenneth Cobb & Company

D. Latta Angels – Donation Request

E. Latta Ponytails – Donation Request

F. SCDNR – Little Pee Dee River Clean Up – Water Recreation Resources Fund

G. Lake View Library Parking Lot Repair

H. Main Street United Methodist Church Salkehatchie Camp Mission Group Request

I. SC Department of Juvenile Justice – MOA FY 2018 – 2019

J. RIF Grant #C-17-2847 Award – Fairfield Road

K. SCDHEC Contract of Agreement – Dillon County Health Department Funding

L. RIA Grant #R-18-3023 Change Orders (#2,#3 & #4)

M. Ronald Crawford – Law Enforcement & County Council

N. Recreation Requests

7.​ Old Business

A. NESA Grant Match – DC Sewer Study

B. CDBG #4-ED-17-001 Performance Agreement – Perdue Farms

​

8. ​Finance Report

9.​ Administrator’s Report

​A. Economic Development Director Search

B. GO Bond, Taxable Series 2018 Financing & Closing

C. Landfill Vertical Expansion Update

D. Foundation For The Carolina’s Grant Request – Wood Park

10.​ Ordinances

A. Third Reading – An Ordinance To Amend Ordinance #12-07 Providing For The Closing Or Demolition Of Dwellings Unfit For Human Habitation

​B. First Reading – An Ordinance To Provide Budget Appropriations for County Purposes In The County Of Dillon For The Fiscal Year Beginning July 1, 2018 And Ending June 30, 2019 And Adopt And Implement Rates And Fees, And For Other Tax Purposes And County Appropriation Purposes And To Establish The Tax Millage To Provide For The Budget

C. Emergency Ordinance Providing For The Payment Of Essential Services And Supplies

11.​ Appointees

A. James Campbell District #1 reappointment of Don Lewis to Library Board

​B. Harold Moody District #5 reappointment of Shirley Jolley to Library Board

12.​ Adjournment