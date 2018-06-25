Sales Tax Holidays Set

Get ready for South Carolina’s annual Sales Tax Holiday weekend with a list of items that will be tax free from Friday, August 3, through Sunday, August 5, 2018.

During tax free weekend, a variety of back-to-school essentials are exempt from the state’s 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes. Tax free items range from clothing, accessories, and shoes to school supplies, book bags, and computers. Shoppers will also find tax free items for the home and dorm room.

In past years, South Carolina shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the holiday weekend.

For more information about this year’s Sales Tax Holiday and for a detailed list of exempt and nonexempt items, please visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue’s website at dor.sc.gov/ TaxFreeWeekend.

Share the savings! Post your Sales Tax Holiday photos on social media using #SCtaxfree. RSVP to the event on Facebook and follow the South Carolina Department of Revenue on Facebook and Twitter for tax free weekend updates, resources, and reminders.



