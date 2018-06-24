Yates-Leach Receives St. Augustine University’s 45 Under 45 Award

Mrs. Jackie C. Yates-Leach, recently received a distinguished award from her Alma Mater, recognizing her achievements and service beyond the collegiate level.

Mrs. Jackie Yates-Leach received the “45 and Under 45″ award at the “Stone of Hope Gala” in honor of the historical past of the University.

Many of the original buildings on campus were built by students from rocks quarried on the University’s campus. Former students used the stones to construct a chapel and other academic buildings with the hope of education, freedom, and equality.

The hopes and dreams of these students are evident every day on the campus of St. Augustine’s and the University is proud to host this event to commemorate their achievements.



