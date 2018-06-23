Run-off Election Is Tuesday, June 26th

The run-off election for the Democratic and Republican Primaries is Tuesday, June 26th. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

One must vote in the run-off of the party (Democratic or Republican) that one chose in the June 14 primary. If one did not vote in the June 14 primary, one can choose either party’s run-off.

If one lives in Dillon County Council District 7 and votes Democratic, the county council race will appear on their ballots.

Here are the races on the Democratic ballot:

STATEWIDE PRIMARY ELECTION (RUNOFF) – Democratic

U.S. House of Representatives

District Seven

Mal Hyman

Robert Williams

If you live in Dillon County Council District Seven, this race will also appear on your ballot if you vote Democratic.

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT SEVEN

Stevie Grice

Corey Jackson

Here are the races on the Republican ballot:

DILLON COUNTY

STATEWIDE PRIMARY ELECTION (RUNOFF) – Republican

Governor

Henry McMaster

John Warren

Attorney General

Todd Atwater

Alan Wilson

