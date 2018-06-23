Run-off Election Is Tuesday, June 26th

The run-off election for the Democratic and Republican Primaries is Tuesday, June 26th. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
One must vote in the run-off of the party (Democratic or Republican) that one chose in the June 14 primary. If one did not vote in the June 14 primary, one can choose either party’s run-off.
If one lives in Dillon County Council District 7 and votes Democratic, the county council race will appear on their ballots.
Here are the races on the Democratic ballot:
STATEWIDE PRIMARY ELECTION (RUNOFF) – Democratic
U.S. House of Representatives
District Seven
Mal Hyman
Robert Williams
If you live in Dillon County Council District Seven, this race will also appear on your ballot if you vote Democratic.
DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT SEVEN
Stevie Grice
Corey Jackson
Here are the races on the Republican ballot:
DILLON COUNTY
STATEWIDE PRIMARY ELECTION (RUNOFF) – Republican
Governor
Henry McMaster
John Warren
Attorney General
Todd Atwater
Alan Wilson