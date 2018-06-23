James “Bo” Herring, 74, of Hamer, SC, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 18, 2018 after a short illness. He was at home surrounded by loving family.

James was born in Dillon County, SC, to Dessie Horne Herring on May 10, 1944. He married his teenage sweetheart, Vastie Locklear, in 1962. Together they built a life and raised 3 loving children. Bo worked for Ace-Hi Painting Company where he painted billboards in S.C. and Florida for several years.

He then went to work for Dixiana Mills, later known as Mohawk Carpet, where he retired as a supervisor.

Bo also operated an automotive paint and body repair shop at his home for many years.

He then worked as a maintenance supervisor for Cannon Court and Golden Pond Apartments for several years until his full retirement.

Bo was an avid hunter and fisherman his entire life. He was also an accomplished grill master who formulated his own BBQ sauce that was much sought after by humans and aliens alike.

After his first wife’s passing, he met the second love of his life, wife, Anita Cook. Bo and Anita enjoyed many activities together. They raised prize goats. They bred beautiful Great Pyrenees dogs, and they both loved to grow an extensive garden each year. Bo also became “Papa” to three beautiful girls who were a huge help to him on the farm. Anita and “the girls” as he called them, took tender, loving care of Bo during his illness.

Bo is survived his wife, Anita of their home in Hamer; daughters, Jeanie (Russell) Dillard of Ila, GA, Casey Cook of Dillon and Kristi Cook of Hamer; sons, Greg Cook, Jr. (Melissa) of Hamer and Jason Cook (Lisa) of Mt. Calvary; brothers, Ken Herring (Phyllis) of Hamer and Mark Hogan of St. Louis, MO; sisters, Pete King (Albert) and Alice Hopkins (Red) both of Hamer and Ann Calhoun of Florence; grandchildren, Hayley Deese, Cierra Deese and Jasmine Cook all of the home in Hamer, Colby Boileau, Tommy “Tom-Tom” Dillard, Mikey Cook, Blake Deese, Jason “June June” Cook, Jr., Jacob Alan “T-Bone” Cook, Raymond “Rainbow” Falaniko, Bryson Cook, Rachel Stephens and Rebecca Ochoa; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2- 4 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Bo was preceded in death by his mother listed above, Dessie Horne Herring; his first wife, Vastie Locklear Herring; and by his #1 son, James Allen Herring.

Memorials are suggested to: The McLeod Hospice, 1203 E. Cheves Street Florence, SC 29501.

