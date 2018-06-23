Help For Veterans Meets

Chairman Johnnie Daniels called meeting to order and opened with prayer.

Fourteen members present gave the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Valerie Graves introduced special guest for monthly meeting, Mr. Cliff McBride.

Treasurer Cathorine Price stated that $4484.64 was in the bank.

A motion was made, seconded and approved to accept the treasure report.

Secretary Craig Brown read the minutes from the April meeting.

A motion was made, seconded and approved to accept the secretary’s report.

Chairman Daniels gave a report on the upcoming health fair and included a list of companies and persons contributing door prizes.

Tom Rowland of Neighbors Helping Neighbors stated that he would ask the organization about possibly putting on a chicken bog to assist.

Members ask if a pork bog could be cooked in place of a chicken bog.

Mr. Rowland stated that what would be cooked would be up to the Help for Veterans.

Members voted to have a pork bog in November if Mr. Rowland could get it approved.

Cathorine Price stated that local entertainer, Jackie Lockamy, Jr. would provide the entertainment for the October Health Fair from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.Valerie Graves stated that a vehicle had been donated and that she had a long list of volunteer drivers.

City Councilman Johnny Eller stated that he had left the van for transporting veterans to health clinics and hospitals to Valerie Graves and Rep. Jackie Hayes’ hands and the issue was moving in the right direction.

Guest, Cliff McBride, gave out brochures giving information about legal aide for veterans and spoke briefly about the help legal aide was providing.

Chairman Daniels thanked Valerie Graves for providing desserts for the April meeting.

Chairman Daniels stated that the Woodmen of the World had been very generous with donations to the Help for Veterans.

A motion was made, seconded and approved by all present to adjourn the meeting.

